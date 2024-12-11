Constitution doesn't allow everyone to do phone tapping: Supreme Court

Pakistan Pakistan Constitution doesn't allow everyone to do phone tapping: Supreme Court

A seven-member constitutional bench conducts hearing in all-important case

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 11 Dec 2024 14:01:06 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The constitutional bench of Supreme Court on Wednesday gave remarks that constitution didn’t permit everyone to do phone tapping.

A seven-member constitutional bench, headed by Justice Aminuddin Khan, conducted the hearing regarding the phone tapping.

“Is there any legislation related to the phone tapping,” asked Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar.

The additional attorney general said "there is a law that deals with the phone tapping."

“There is a procedure of phone tapping in the constitution since 2013. Both ISI and IB are notified to do phone tapping,” said the AAG.

Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar said the phone tapping could only be allowed by a sitting judge. “Did you notify any judge in this regard,” he asked.

Also Read: Phone tapping currently taking place in country is illegal, observes IHC

The additional attorney general wasn’t aware of nomination of any judge in the case of phone tapping.

Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail remarked that the law of phone tapping was quite ambiguous.

“The law doesn’t allow everyone to do phone tapping,” Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar remarked.

Later, the constitutional bench adjourned the hearing and issued notices to advocate generals.