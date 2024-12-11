Khawaja Asif claims Faiz Hameed played key role in Imran Khan's rise to power

He suggests evidence will soon emerge showing how the 2018 elections were rigged

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Defence Minister Khawaja Asif says retired Lt Gen Faiz Hameed was instrumental in bringing former prime minister Imran Khan to power.

Speaking to media at the Parliament House, Asif claimed that the partnership between Imran Khan and Faiz Hameed was evident even on May 9.

He suggested that evidence would soon emerge showing how the 2018 elections were rigged.

Asif also pointed out that during Imran Khan’s tenure, many civilians were subjected to military trials, and the law would decide the future of military trials involving Imran Khan.

He further remarked that while there was talk of 12 fatalities at D-Chowk, the deaths of Rangers and police personnel were overlooked.

He accused the PTI of playing the provincialism card and claimed that the civil disobedience movement would not gain traction. He questioned why people abroad with family members here would not send money to Pakistan.

It is worth noting that in a recent interview on "Dunya Meher Bukhari Ke Saath," Senator Faisal Vawda had also claimed that the entire planning of the May 9 events was done by Imran Khan, with Faiz Hameed facilitating it.

Vawda stated that Faiz Hameed had provided all evidence against Imran Khan, and to protect him, Khan had called for a civil disobedience movement.

Vawda concluded that Faiz Hameed would not only face a court martial but also a sentence.