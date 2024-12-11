PM pledges to protect mountains, natural environment

This land is home to eight of 16 highest mountain peaks in world

ISLAMABAD (APP) - Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif said that as custodians of some of the most awe-inspiring mountains in the world, they reaffirmed the resolve to protect their natural environment, preserve their beauty for the future generations.

“Today, on International Mountain Day, we join the global community, in recognition of the significance of mountains to our home planet and to the millions of people whose lives are intrinsically intertwined with these majestic landscapes,” the prime minister said in a message on the observance of the International Mountain Day, on December 11.

This year’s theme “Mountain solutions for a sustainable future – innovation, adaptation, youth and beyond,” he said, was a reminder of the importance of collaborative efforts, innovation, respect for indigenous wisdom and the active involvement of youth in finding sustainable solutions for mountain conservation.

The prime minister said Pakistan had been dedicated to this cause for decades, from the National Mountain Conservation Strategy to Promotion of Eco-Tourism and stringent focus on Sustainable Development Goals.

“Through innovative climate solutions such as Early Warning Systems, bio-engineering techniques to prevent land degradation, and durable flood protection infrastructure, we are building safe, secure, and climate-resilient communities in the rich mountainous terrains of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit Baltistan such that our communities remain safe, secure and thriving,” PM Office Media Wing, in a press release, quoted the prime minister as saying.

The prime minister observed that their beloved country had been blessed with not one, but dozens of peaks, some frozen in time, others bursting with the fruits of eternal spring.

“This land is home to eight of the sixteen highest mountain peaks in the world, including the iconic K-2; the world’s second highest, and Nanga Parbat; the ninth highest peak, along with over 7,000 glaciers, making it the largest repository of ice outside the polar regions,” he added.

The prime minister said that Mountains, often called the “water towers” of the world, were the source of essential resources such as freshwater, and clean air yet they faced mounting challenges from climate change, deforestation, and unsustainable practices.