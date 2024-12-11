Nothing will remain secret in Faiz Hameed case: ex-Col

Says indictment is based on solid evidence

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Nothing will remain secret in Faiz Hameed case, said colonel (retd) Inamur Rahim while appearing on Dunya News programme ‘Dunya Meher Bokhari Kay Sath’ on Tuesday night.

The former army officer said ex-spymaster Faiz Hameed could not take part in political activity five years after his retirement, but he engaged in political activities before the completion of mandatory period.

He said he was indicted on charges of engaging in political activities, misuse of power and other offences following a thorough investigation and on the bases of solid evidence.

“Field General Court Martial could give life sentence in the case. A charge-sheet against the former spy chief will be made public soon.

“In the eyes of law, his trial has started. Ample proofs against Faiz Hameed existed and these have been shown to him.

“Over 12 witnesses are present against Faiz Hameed. Presently, the under-trial army officer did not give any statement about PTI founder, but during trial new things come to surface,” colonel (retd) Inamur Rahim said.

