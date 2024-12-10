Charges against Faiz Hameed are internal matter of military, says Barrister Gohar
Pakistan
Discussions with PTI founder will be held, says party Chairman
ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar says the charges against former Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed are an internal matter of the military and have no connection with his party.
In a statement, Barrister Gohar remarked that the military operates under its own set of rules and regulations for conducting trials.
"Faiz Hameed has only been charged at this stage," he added. "Court-martial proceedings require indisputable proof."
Barrister Gohar further noted that discussions with the PTI founder would be held regarding the civil disobedience movement.