Charges against Faiz Hameed are internal matter of military, says Barrister Gohar

Discussions with PTI founder will be held, says party Chairman

Updated On: Tue, 10 Dec 2024 23:58:23 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar says the charges against former Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed are an internal matter of the military and have no connection with his party.

In a statement, Barrister Gohar remarked that the military operates under its own set of rules and regulations for conducting trials.

"Faiz Hameed has only been charged at this stage," he added. "Court-martial proceedings require indisputable proof."

Barrister Gohar further noted that discussions with the PTI founder would be held regarding the civil disobedience movement.