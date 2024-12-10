350 Pakistanis arrive in Lebanon from Syria

Tue, 10 Dec 2024 23:41:16 PKT

BERUIT (Dunya News) – Over 350 Pakistanis stranded in Syria have been evacuated and safely reached Lebanon.

The group included 20 teachers and students. According to sources, arrangements were made for a special flight to bring them back to Pakistan within the next 48 hours, with permission granted by the Civil Aviation Authority.

Pakistan embassy officials both in Syria and Lebanon are coordinating to ensure their security and facilitate them back home.

