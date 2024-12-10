In-focus

350 Pakistanis arrive in Lebanon from Syria

350 Pakistanis arrive in Lebanon from Syria

Pakistan

Pakistan embassy officials both in Syria and Lebanon are coordinating

Follow on
Follow us on Google News
 

BERUIT (Dunya News) – Over 350 Pakistanis stranded in Syria have been evacuated and safely reached Lebanon.

The group included 20 teachers and students. According to sources, arrangements were made for a special flight to bring them back to Pakistan within the next 48 hours, with permission granted by the Civil Aviation Authority.

Read more: PM Shehbaz calls Lebanese counterpart for safe return of Pakistanis stranded in Syria

Pakistan embassy officials both in Syria and Lebanon are coordinating to ensure their security and facilitate them back home.
 

Related Topics
Pakistan



Related News