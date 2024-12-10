PM Shehbaz calls Lebanese counterpart for safe return of Pakistanis stranded in Syria

Updated On: Tue, 10 Dec 2024 11:20:33 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday telephoned his Lebanese counterpart Najib Mikati, seeking urgent help to evacuate Pakistanis stranded in Syria after the sun set on now exiled former president Bashar al-Assad.

According to sources, PM Shehbaz personally rang PM Mikati, asking for his support in facilitating the safe return of Pakistanis through Lebanese capital, Beirut.

Lebanese PM Mikati assured PM Shehbaz of all-out support for Pakistanis who were stuck in Syria.

Besides, the Prime Minister also spoke with Pakistan’s Ambassadors in Syria and Lebanon, directing them to expedite all necessary support and cooperation for those seeking return back home.

The Prime Minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering support for Lebanon’s sovereignty and territorial integrity while condemning the Israel’s military aggression against Lebanon in the strongest terms.

Welcoming the ceasefire agreement for Lebanon, the PM called for a similar ceasefire agreement for the people of Palestine who were facing Israel’s aggression for more than a year now.

