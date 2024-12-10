ATC issues arrest warrants for CM Gandapur, Bushra Bibi
Pakistan
ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – A anti-terrorism court has issued arrest warrants for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, Bushra Bibi, MNA Shahid Khattak and MPA Sohail Afridi.
The warrants were issued in connection with a case registered at Ramna Police Station, following a request by the police.
ATC Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra approved the police plea and directed the issuance of the warrants.
The case involves charges under anti-terrorism laws, with the police seeking custody of the accused for further investigation.