ATC issues arrest warrants for CM Gandapur, Bushra Bibi

ATC Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra approved the police plea and directed the issuance of the warrants

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – A anti-terrorism court has issued arrest warrants for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, Bushra Bibi, MNA Shahid Khattak and MPA Sohail Afridi.

The warrants were issued in connection with a case registered at Ramna Police Station, following a request by the police.

ATC Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra approved the police plea and directed the issuance of the warrants.

The case involves charges under anti-terrorism laws, with the police seeking custody of the accused for further investigation.

