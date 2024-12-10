Security forces kill 15 terrorists in Zhob operation

A soldier was also martyred during intense exchange of fire

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Security forces killed 15 terrorists during an intelligence-based operation in general area Sambaza, Zhob district, said military’s media wing on Tuesday.

During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged terrorists’ location and resultantly 15 of them were neutralised.

A large quantity of weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the terrorists, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

However, during intense exchange of fire, Sepoy Arifur Rehman, resident of Mansehra, having fought gallantly, paid the ultimate sacrifice and embraced martyrdom.

Sanitisation operation is being conducted to neutralise any other terrorist present in the area.

“Security forces of Pakistan, in step with the nation, remain determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country and sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” reads the statement.

