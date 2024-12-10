Vawda says Faiz Hameed's indictment to create more trouble for Imran Khan

Says May 9 events were a 'pre-planned game'

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Senator Faisal Vawda has described the indictment of former ISI director general, retired Lt Gen Faiz Hameed, for involvement in political activities and misuse of power a “historic” development.

Speaking to Dunya News, the former federal minister said: “This is a historic day in Pakistan”. He added that the development would create more problems for PTI founder Imran Khan, who has been detained in jail for over a year in multiple cases.

He alleged that Khan used Faiz Hameed as a pawn, adding that the May 9 events were a “pre-planned game”.

"Hameed has been charged in this case, and the investigation into other crimes also is under way," Vawda said, adding that army had a strong accountability system.

He also said the trial of the PTI founder in a military court would not surprise him as "it is not possible that Imran Khan and Faiz Hameed will be tried in different courts".

He further explained that the PTI founder had called for civil disobedience movement to protect Faiz Hameed.

The senator said the accountability of army’s powerful figure was happening, and it's justified. He claimed that Faiz Hameed was providing evidence against the PTI founder and his supporters.

Vawda stated that he had been predicting this for years and no one would spared now.



