Fake cases against Imran Khan will soon be dropped: Barrister Saif

He revealed that there were 99 FIRs registered against Imran Khan in Punjab and 74 in Islamabad

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Adviser, Barrister Dr. Saif, has said that the fake cases filed against former prime minister Imran Khan will soon be dismissed.

In a statement, Barrister Saif revealed that there were 99 FIRs registered against Imran Khan in Punjab and 74 in Islamabad, most of which were filed after his arrest.

He emphasised that Imran Khan was bravely fighting all these fabricated charges.



"How can someone commit a crime while sitting in jail?" Barrister Saif questioned, adding that Imran Khan occupied the minds of PML-N leadership.