Asad Qaiser awaits govt's response to negotiation offer

Pakistan Pakistan Asad Qaiser awaits govt's response to negotiation offer

Qaiser criticised the government for filing terrorism and sedition charges against PTI members

Follow on Updated On: Tue, 10 Dec 2024 10:34:53 PKT

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - Former National Assembly speaker and leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Asad Qaiser, has stated that they are waiting for the government's response to their offer for negotiations.

Speaking to the media outside Peshawar High Court, Qaiser criticised the government for filing terrorism and sedition charges against PTI members.

He said, “In every FIR filed against us, charges of terrorism and sedition are being added. You are confusing the situation by labeling a political worker as a terrorist.”

He further criticised the government, stating that it lacked intelligence, vision, and seriousness. "The government is unable to focus on terrorism and is instead focused entirely on suppressing the PTI. All institutions are putting their efforts into pressuring PTI."

Qaiser pointed to the deteriorating situation in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, stating that the government’s authority had weakened. “The government is so focused on PTI that they don't have time to address real issues. We are democratic people who believe in law and the Constitution."

Qaiser reiterated that PTI would continue its struggle and demanded the release of all political prisoners.

He also called for the formation of a judicial commission to investigate the events of May 9 and November 26.

Qaiser further stated that if the government engages in talks with PTI before December 15, they will consider the situation.

He added, "We have many options to escalate our protest if no progress is made. Consultations are ongoing within our party, and whatever happens will be made clear to the nation."