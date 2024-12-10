Human Rights Day being observed today

Human Rights Day aims to raise awareness and encourage action to uphold human rights globally.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Like other parts of the globe, World Human Rights Day is being observed on Tuesday (today) in Pakistan with the theme for this year “Our rights, our future, right now”.

It is observed annually to commemorate the adoption and proclamation of the universal declaration of human rights by the united nations general assembly on December 10, 1948.

This year marks the 76th anniversary of one of the world’s most groundbreaking global pledges: the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR).

This landmark document enshrines the inalienable rights that everyone is entitled to as a human being – regardless of race, colour, religion, sex, language, political or other opinion, national or social origin, property, birth or other status.

The Declaration was proclaimed by the United Nations General Assembly in Paris on 10 December 1948 and sets out, for the first time, fundamental human rights to be universally protected.