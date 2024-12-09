Education department imposes ban on mobile phones in schools

Teachers, students, non-teaching staff required to submit mobile phones to heads

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The School Education Department imposed a ban on the use of mobile phones in all public sector schools.

The purpose is to ensure discipline and transparency in the educational system. The SED issued a 20-point set of guidelines in this regard. District and tehsil education officers, along with school heads, have been directed to ensure strict compliance with these instructions.

According to the new guidelines, teachers, students, and non-teaching staff are required to submit their mobile phones to the head teacher during school hours. Staff members must adhere to a prescribed dress code, including wearing closed shoes, while teachers and students must display name badges at all times.

The directives further specify that staff must wear navy blue jerseys, and students should appear in proper uniforms.

Each class must have a designated class representative, and three to four motivational banners or flex boards are to be displayed within the school premises.

The guidelines underline the use of a student attendance register and mandate a designated section on whiteboards to display attendance, subjects, and key points being taught. Teachers are also instructed to write lesson topics and important points on the whiteboard during class.

Additionally, regular monitoring of students’ grooming, including nail and hair checks, has been made mandatory. Teachers are required to wear wristwatches, and attendance of all teaching staff, including the head teacher, is compulsory in the morning assemblies.