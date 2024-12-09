Sustained policies essential for stability: Ahsan Iqbal

Warns against polarisation and divisive rhetoric

Mon, 09 Dec 2024 17:09:51 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Federal Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal has said that abusive rhetoric leads to destruction while policy continuity is crucial for national development.

Speaking at the second International Conference organised by the Civil Engineering Department at the University of Central Punjab, the senior PML-N leader highlighted the vital role civil engineers played in Pakistan’s nuclear programme and development.

Iqbal stated the development budget, which stood at Rs1,000 billion in 2018, had shrunk to Rs750 billion by 2022 due to resources constraints. Despite challenges the stock market has recovered from 30,000 points to over 100,000 points.

Urging the nation to adopt unity and hard work, he warned against polarisation and divisive rhetoric, advocating for political stability and long-term policy reforms to address the nation’s pressing issues.