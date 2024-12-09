LHC acquits three death row convicts

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Lahore High Court on Monday accepted appeals and acquitted three death row convicts.

A two-member bench, headed by Justice Tariq Nadeem of the Lahore High Court, heard the appeals. Advocate Usman Naseem represented the defendants.

The defense argued that the identification parade was not conducted according to legal procedures. After hearing the arguments, the court ordered the acquittal of Shafiq, Ilyas, and Alam Sher in the case.

The defendants were accused of murdering a citizen, Azhar Rasheed, during a robbery in Okara in 2014. The Okara Session Court had sentenced them to death in 2021.



