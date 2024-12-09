Omar Ayub hints at starting civil disobedience movement

Pakistan Pakistan Omar Ayub hints at starting civil disobedience movement

Says negotiations committee of the PTI will try to persuade the government to redress our matters

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 09 Dec 2024 15:55:06 PKT

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Omar Ayub on Monday hinted at proceeding ahead with party founder Imran Khan’s call for starting a movement of civil disobedience if the government didn’t meet the demands put forward by the imprisoned former premier.

Speaking to media in Peshawar, Ayub said Pakistan was under the siege. He said unarmed people of Pakistan were not safe from the wrath of the state.

“The negotiations committee of the PTI will try to persuade the government to redress our matters, otherwise we will start a civil disobedience movement,” he added.

FAISAL VAWDA'S WORD OF CAUTION

Earlier, Senator Faisal Vawda alleged that the PTI’s call for civil disobedience was a strategy to pressurise proceedings against former spymaster Faiz Hameed.

Vawda met MQM leaders during a visit to the party’s central office in Bahadurabad, Karachi on Sunday.

He also criticised the alleged mismanagement by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister, declaring that lawlessness would not be tolerated.

Vawda claimed that the PTI’s civil disobedience call was timed to coincide with Faiz Hameed’s case proceedings but noted that the hearing might begin earlier.

He urged the PTI to reform its approach and protect its founder, emphasising that his most genuine supporters are his sisters.



