PTI stands firm on 2019 Madrasa registration agreement: Barrister Gohar

He emphasised that madrassahs should be registered and should also provide modern education

Published On: Mon, 09 Dec 2024 15:32:43 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, has reaffirmed that the party remained committed to the 2019 Madrasa registration agreement.

Speaking to the media outside Adiala Jail, Barrister Gohar stated that the 2019 agreement for madrasa registration was correct, and PTI continued to uphold it.

He emphasised that madrasahs should be registered and should also provide modern education to children alongside religious studies.

He further mentioned that efforts should be made for the release of Imran Khan, stating that his life was important for the nation.

Barrister Gohar added that PTI had compiled a list of missing persons during the D-Chowk protest and would raise the matter on every platform. He assured that a report on this issue would be presented to Imran Khan.