International Anti-Corruption Day observed globally, Pakistan joins effort

Pakistan Pakistan International Anti-Corruption Day observed globally, Pakistan joins effort

The United Nations decided to mark this day in October 2003

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 09 Dec 2024 10:31:57 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - International Anti-Corruption Day is being observed across the globe, today (Monday) including in Pakistan.

The United Nations (UN) decided to mark this day in October 2003, with the aim of raising global awareness about stopping the spread of corruption and bribery.

The day is intended to highlight the importance of taking action against corruption and to encourage efforts to reduce or eliminate it.

This year's theme for International Anti-Corruption Day, as set by the UN, is " Uniting with youth against corruption: shaping tomorrow's integrity".

The Anti-Corruption Day serves as a global declaration of the fight against corruption. The UN has called on governments worldwide to work together in promoting unity in the fight against corruption.

SHEHBAZ SHARIF'S MESSAGE



In his message for the day, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif emphasised that corruption was a grave challenge and urged the public to support the government in eliminating corruption.

He called for collective efforts to build a Pakistan where the rule of law and accountability were guaranteed for all.

“On this International Anti-Corruption Day, let us stand together, united in our resolve to build a Pakistan where public resources are utilised efficiently for the welfare of our people,” Shehbaz Sharif said in a message.

“Let us work together for a future where the rule of law prevails and where accountability is the bedrock for all”, he said.

He said the government alone could not win the fight against corruption. He said that it required the collective effort of every citizen, every community and every institution.

He also urged the media to play an active role in exposing malpractices. “This day demands active participation from all who believe in justice and integrity. Each one of us must take responsibility for building a transparent and accountable society,” he added.