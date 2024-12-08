Pakistanis are safe in Syria, says FO

We are closely monitoring the evolving situation in Syria.

Sun, 08 Dec 2024 23:56:20 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) – Foreign Office says all Pakistani nationals in Syria are safe, and have been advised to exercise caution under the evolving situation.

In a statement issued on Sunday, spokesperson for Ministry of Foreign Affairs Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said we are closely monitoring the evolving situation in Syria.

“Pakistan has always supported unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria, and there is no change in its principled position,” she added.

The spokesperson said, “As of now Damascus Airport is closed, and our embassy remains in contact with stranded Pakistani nationals including Zaireen. Embassy of Pakistan in Syria is open for necessary support and advice.”

The FO spokesperson said the embassy will facilitate their safe return once the airport opens.

