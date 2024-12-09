Elephant Sonia breathes her last at Karachi's Safari Park

The age of the deceased was around 20 years

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Elephant Sonia, who was a resident of Karachi’s Safari Park, breathed her last on Sunday.

Sources disclosed that the staff found the elephant lifeless when they arrived at the park in the morning.

The age of the elephant was around 20 years and it was reported her health was fine last night.

Meanwhile, a postmortem would be conducted to understand the cause of her death.

Recently, elephant Madhubala was transferred from the Karachi Zoo to Safari Park, where she joined her sisters Sonia and Malka.

The relocation was carried out under the supervision of the global animal welfare organisation Four Paws, using a specially designed training container while Madhubala was semi-sedated.