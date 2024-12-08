Heavy rain, strong winds forecast across Pakistan starting today

Rawalpindi, Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal, Lahore, and Faisalabad will experience rain with thunder

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Meteorologists predicted a cold wave across most of the country starting today (Sunday) with strong winds and rain.

There is a possibility of thunderstorms and rain in Islamabad and surrounding areas. Rawalpindi, Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal, Lahore, and Faisalabad will experience rain with thunder.

In Murree, Galyat, and nearby areas, light to moderate rain and snowfall are expected, while Chitral, Dir, Swat, and Malakand will see rain, with snowfall on the mountains.

The Meteorological Department has stated that most districts in Sindh are likely to experience cold and dry weather, while the majority of areas in Balochistan will remain cold.

Rain and snowfall are expected in Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

According to weather data, the lowest temperature recorded yesterday was -10°C in Leh and -9°C in Skardu.

In Lahore, the minimum temperature is expected to be around 7°C, with a maximum of 17°C.

The wind speed in Lahore has been recorded at 14 kilometers per hour, with humidity expected to rise to 65%.

Additionally, Lahore ranked first in air pollution levels in Pakistan today, with the smog average reaching up to 260.