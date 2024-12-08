753 PTI leaders, workers sent on judicial remand

They were arrested from Islamabad rally

Published On: Sun, 08 Dec 2024 02:06:09 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - A court on Saturday sent 753 PTI leaders and workers on judicial remand.

These PTI activists were arrested from Islamabad during the party protest they held in violation of the order of Islamabad High Court.

The court had bared the PTI from holding the rally in the capital at D-Chowk. Police and rangers arrested the protesters when they took laws into their own hands, damaged properties and turned violent.

On the court order, the 753 protesters were sent to jail on judicial remand.

Police of Attock police station Hazro, Sadar Hasan Abdal police station and Rawalpindi Dhamiyal brought them to the court on termination of their physical remand. The duty judge sent them on judicial remand.