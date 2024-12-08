Funeral prayers for six martyred soldiers offered

Peshawar Corps Commander, military, civil officials and large number of people attended the funeral

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) Funeral prayers for six brave soldiers of armed forces who embraced martyrdom in an operation against Khawarij terrorists were offered on Saturday at Thall.

Peshawar Corps Commander, senior serving military, civil officials and a large number of people from the area attended the funeral, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release.

Those who embraced martyrdom are included Naib Subedar Muhammad Khaliq, Haveldar Jadid Ali, Lance Naik Walayat Hussain, Lance Naik Sifatullah, Lance Naik Shaheedur Rehman and Sepoy Nizamuddin.

The supreme sacrifices of the martyrs for the defence of motherland will not go in vain.

