Health units in remote areas to be functional: CM Gandapur

The CM also stressed the importance of merit and accountability in healthcare sector

Follow on Updated On: Sat, 07 Dec 2024 17:11:41 PKT

DERA ISMAIL KHAN (Dunya News) - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur pledged to make the health units in the remote areas functional.

Speaking at the annual convocation of Gomal Medical College, Gandapur emphasised the need for leadership that could steer the country toward greatness. “I have never sought personal favours for any doctor,” he remarked, stressing the importance of merit and accountability in the healthcare sector.

Highlighting the challenges faced by health units in remote areas, Gandapur noted that poor law and order situation, coupled with the isolation of these regions, often deter professionals from performing their duties.

The chief minister urged the graduating students to simulate those who have made history through extraordinary efforts. “Be the individuals who create change by serving in deprived areas,” he encouraged, underlining the vital role of young doctors in uplifting marginalized communities.

Expressing his gratitude for presiding over the convocation as chief executive, Gandapur shared a message of hope and self-improvement. “If your past is not perfect, fix your present. When you reason, every problem has a solution,” he concluded, inspiring the students to approach life with determination and purpose.



