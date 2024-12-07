CM Maryam Nawaz to leave for China on Sunday

Sat, 07 Dec 2024 17:12:12 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz is set to take off for China tomorrow (Sunday) for her first official visit to any country.

Maryam Nawaz is going to visit China on the invitation of the ruling party, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

The chief minister will stay in China from Dec 8 to 10.

A delegation of 10 members including Marriyum Aurangzeb will accompany Maryam Nawaz on her official visit to China.

The trips to Chinese cities Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen and Guangzhou are arranged for her official visit.

She will also participate in an investment conference.