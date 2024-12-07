APC declaration calls central, KP governments inept

APC called by governor expresses concern over worsening law and order situation

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - A detailed declaration of the All-Party Conference (APC) organised at the Governor House in Peshawar declares the central and KP governments incompetent.



It was the first time a governor of any province hosted the APC for "issues and rights" of the province. The participants declared the central and KP governments incompetent.

The ruling party of KP, the PTI didn’t attend the APC and political leaders described its absence as an act of inept leadership.

The participants expressed concern over deteriorating law and order situation across the province, stressing that the situation had been further exacerbated in the current year.

They demanded the immediate release of 3pc funds allocated for former FATA and also requested enforcement of recommendations of Sartaj Aziz Committee. Participants demanded to make the details of all leaders public.

They made demands related to opening of all trade routes for all kinds of business at the Pak-Afghan Border, availability of gas and payment of excise duties.

They demanded withdrawal of 2pc IDC imposed on Afghan trade. APC participants stressed the need to provide infrastructure for a fair share of the province in water resources.

In the APC, calling of the Council of Common Interests session as per constitutional requirement was suggested.

Establishment of an effective local government system and release of funds to its representatives without any discrimination was emphasised as well.

It was urged to make the dignified return of homeless IDPs displaced by operations in the tribal areas.

They showed concern over alleged discrepancies in the census data and recommended immediate reforms pertaining to it.

It was stated that more than 70 security personnel were martyred across the province and 200 people lost their lives in the current sectarian conflict in Kurram.

Decision was made to form a political and technical committee for protection of financial and political interests of KP.

They called the 7th NFC Award ineffective and urged the issuance of new award.



