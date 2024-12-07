Constitutional bench to hear important cases next week

Pakistan Pakistan Constitutional bench to hear important cases next week

A seven-member bench led by Justice Aminuddin Khan to hear cases

Follow on Updated On: Sat, 07 Dec 2024 16:59:31 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Supreme Court’s (SC) constitutional bench on Saturday issued the cause list of the cases scheduled to be heard in the upcoming week.

A seven-member bench led by Justice Aminuddin Khan will hear the cases.

Other members of the bench include Justice Jamal Mandokhail, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Justice Hassan Rizvi, Justice Musarrat Hilali, Justice Naeem Afghan and Justice Shahid Bilal Hassan.

Important cases listed for hearing by the constitutional bench are:

1. PTI founder Imran Khan’s plea to constitute judicial commission on May 9 riots

2. Contempt of court case against Khan filed by the federal government

3. Alleged rigging in Feb 8 Elections - plea filed by Khan

4. Plea seeking transfer of Khan to KP from Adiala Jail

5. Suo motu against Arshad Sharif’s murder

6. Hearing on intra-court appeals challenging military court verdict

7. Application against the Practice and Procedure Ordinance 2024

8. Hearing on plea challenging registration of cases against PTI leaders, filed by PTI leader Seemabia Tahir

9. Case against appointment of the chief election commissioner

10. Case against repatriation of Afghan nationals, filed by PPP leader Farhatullah Babar

11. Case of children’s death in Mithi Hospital

12. Hearing on phone tapping case pending since 1993

