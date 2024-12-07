Sanaullah rejects preconditions for initiating political dialogues

Sat, 07 Dec 2024 04:49:36 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister's Advisor for Political Affairs, Rana Sanaullah on Friday said that political dialogue was needed to resolve political issues and achieve stability in the country.

Speaking to a private news channel, he urged all political parties to work collectively for political and economic stability.

He criticized Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for not believing in democratic dialogue.

Answering a question regarding PTI's conditions for dialogue, he said that no dialogue could succeed, or even begin, under the guise of threats and blackmailing, accompanied by anti-state narratives and slogans.

Political dialogue must be unconditional and approached with seriousness, he emphasized. "Discussions on the political rules of engagement are possible, but setting conditions is not the right way to initiate meaningful dialogue", he added.

He said “We have pulled Pakistan out of an economic crisis and brought economic stability. Now, the focus must be on achieving political stability, which requires sincere dialogue.”

