PM Shehbaz resolves to eliminate scourge of terrorism

Says Pak Navy has commitment and capacity to cope with entire spectrum of threats

Published On: Fri, 06 Dec 2024 19:32:04 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday reiterated his resolve to eradicate the menace of terrorism in the country.

He expressed it while addressing the closing ceremony of the seventh Maritime Security Workshop at Pakistan Naval War Colleges in Lahore.

He said Pakistan has paid a heavy price of terrorism, adding that 80,000 people lost their lives while economy suffered losses worth billions of dollars during war against terrorism.

PM Sharif said the PML-N had weed out the terrorism during his previous tenure but lamented that it has once again sprung out.

He vowed not to sit idle till the complete elimination of terrorism from the country. He said several meetings of Apex Committee have been held to ensure maintenance of law and order.

He said officers and soldiers of the armed forces are rendering great sacrifices to ensure security of the country and their sacrifices will not go in vain.

The premier said Pakistan Navy’s officers and sailors have commitment and capacity to cope with entire spectrum of threats making it a formidable force capable of ensuring the maritime security of the country.

While appreciating the Pakistan Navy, he said the development and progress could be achieved only through harnessing the blue economy.

PM Shehbaz Sharif said China is also providing support to Pakistan in maritime sector. He said the prosperity of the country also linked to the Gwadar port.

