Restriction on business hours lifted in Lahore, Multan

Businesses can now operate without time constraints, effective immediately

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Restriction on business operating hours for shops, shopping malls, hotels and restaurants in Lahore and Multan have been lifted.

Dr Imran Hamid Sheikh, Director General of Environment, issued a notification, stating that the decision was made due to improvement in the Air Quality Index under the Punjab Environment Protection Act 1997.

Businesses can now operate without time constraint, effective immediately, with relevant departments duly informed of the change.



