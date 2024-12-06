Naqvi directs CDA to complete Serena Interchange project in 3 months

Updated On: Fri, 06 Dec 2024 17:31:46 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi on Friday visited the Serena Interchange Project and oversaw the construction works.

He was briefed over the possible time required for the completion of Serena Interchange.

Speaking on the occasion where he was flanked by high-ranking officers including CDA chairman and DC Islamabad, the minister expressed satisfaction over the speed of work but also gave a deadline – the project now would be completed in 3 months instead of 10 months.

He said the severe problems of traffic would be tackled due to this project. Moreover, he said people coming from the other areas towards the capital would also face less commotion on the roads.

The minister said he himself was overseeing all the construction work of the project as the traffic management was needed to make the lives of people a lot better.

