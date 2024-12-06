Court orders arrest of Bushra Bibi in 190 million pound reference

Pakistan Pakistan Court orders arrest of Bushra Bibi in 190 million pound reference

The judge issued another notice to execute the arrest warrant and ordered her to be arrested

Follow on Published On: Fri, 06 Dec 2024 15:23:40 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – An accountability court on Friday ordered to arrest and produce Bushra Bibi, the wife of PTI founder Imran Khan, at the next hearing on December 9 in the 190 million pounds reference.

Judge Nasir Javed Rana heard the case at Adiala Jail. Bushra Bibi did not appear before the court. The judge issued another notice to execute the arrest warrant and ordered her to be arrested.

The court noted that the accused had not submitted their responses to questionnaire under Section 342.

The court later adjourned proceedings until December 9.