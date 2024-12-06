Seven accused booked for anti-state propaganda on social media

Legal action will be taken against the accused after arresting them

Updated On: Fri, 06 Dec 2024 13:26:11 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The legal crackdown against seven suspects involved in anti-state propaganda on social media have been initiated.

According to sources, FIRs against seven suspects involved in extremism, incitement and false statements had been registered.

Accused were found involved in spreading false narrative and anti-state propaganda on social media.

Extremists belonging from Karachi, include Muhammad Sohail, Muhammad Junaid, Sheikh Muhammad Ahsan, Tariq Jameel, Syed Rizwan, Muhammad Ahmad and Babar Azeem.

Accused were propagating hateful messages against the state through WhatsApp groups and X that led to registration of cases against them.



According to sources, legal action would be taken against the accused after arresting them.

