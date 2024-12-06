Chief Justice Yahya Afridi to chair two meetings of Judicial Commission today

One of the meetings will take up appointment of judges to Sindh and Peshawar high courts

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Chief Justice Yahya Afridi will preside over two meetings of Judicial Commission called today (Friday).

One of the meetings will take up the matter of the appointment of judges to the Sindh and Peshawar high courts. Thirteen names will be considered for the appointment of judges to the Sindh High Court, while the names of three additional session judges and six lawyers will be considered for posting at Peshawar.

The second meeting will focus on the inclusion of Justice Shahid Bilal in the constitutional bench.

Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Muneeb Akhtar, Justice Ameenuddin, and Justice Jamal Mandokhel are part of the Judicial Commission.

The meeting will be attended by the law minister, attorney general, Pakistan Bar member Akhtar Hussain, Senator Farooq H. Naek, Sheikh Aftab, female member Roshan Khurshid, opposition members Senator Ali Zafar and Barrister Gohar Ali Khan.

It may be noted that Justice Mansoor Ali Shah had written two letters to postpone the Judicial Commission meetings a day earlier. One letter was addressed to Chief Justice Yahya Afridi and the second to the Judicial Commission.

In his letters, Justice Shah had expressed concern on appointment of judges without framing rules.