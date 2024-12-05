PM Shehbaz reaffirms support for Palestinian cause

Palestinian Ambassador Dr Zuhair called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has reaffirmed Pakistan's unwavering support for the just struggle of the Palestinian people for their right to self-determination, freedom and justice.

He was talking to Palestinian Ambassador Dr Zuhair Mohammad Hamadallah Zaid, who called on him in Islamabad on Thursday.

The prime minister reiterated Pakistan's strongest condemnation of Israel's genocidal actions against innocent Palestinians, particularly the worsening situation since October 7, 2023 that has resulted in the loss of over 43,000 lives and injured more than 105,000 others.

He expressed his deep disappointment at the absence of global accountability of Israel and reiterated the call for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire in Gaza and unhindered flow of humanitarian assistance to the suffering Palestinian people in the occupied territories.

The prime minister assured the Ambassador that the entire Pakistani nation stands united in its solidarity with the brave Palestinian people and will continue to support them in every possible way.

He also stressed upon the need for a just and lasting resolution of the Palestine issue, based on the two-state solution, with the creation of an independent state of Palestine with pre-1967 borders and Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital, in accordance with the UN's relevant resolutions.

Ambassador Dr Zuhair Mohammad Hamadallah Zaid deeply appreciated Pakistan's steadfast support to the Palestinian people.

He thanked the prime minister for his support for Palestine, providing humanitarian assistance and offering scholarships to Palestinian medical students to complete their studies in Pakistan.

The prime minister wished the Ambassador a productive tenure in Pakistan and assured him of his full support.