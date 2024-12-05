Rejected people don't have mandate to call APC, says Barrister Saif

Updated On: Thu, 05 Dec 2024 11:57:14 PKT

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Adviser Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif on Thursday lashed out at the parties for attending an all-party conference (APC) at the Governor House, saying that people who were rejected by the public were gathered for the conference.

In a statement, Saif termed the APC a failed attempt to make a narrative against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) as well as point-scoring, adding that calling an APC was the mandate of an elected government, not the governor.

“The Governor should help KP get back its dues from the federal government instead of calling an APC. He shouldn’t try to act as the chief executive of the province,” he added.

It must be noted that KP Governor Faisal Karim Kundi had called an APC to discuss several issues faced by the province, including terrorism and deteriorating law and order situation.

