IHC serves notice to Bushra Bibi seeking her response on bail cancellation plea

Pakistan Pakistan IHC serves notice to Bushra Bibi seeking her response on bail cancellation plea

Bushra Bibi hasn't appearing in the case hearings

Follow on Updated On: Thu, 05 Dec 2024 11:15:11 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has sought response from Bushra Bibi on a plea pertaining to cancellation of bail in Toshakhana-II case.

IHC Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb heard the Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) plea seeking bail cancellation of Bushra Bibi in Toshakhana-II case.

FIA prosecutor Zulfiqar Abbas Naqvi appeared before the court.

The FIA prosecutor contended during the court hearing that Bushra Bibi was misusing the bail granted by the IHC. Bushra Bibi hadn’t appeared in various hearings of the trial court.

The high court issued notice to Bushra Bibi and sought response from her in the next hearing.

The IHC adjourned the case hearing until next week.

Islamabad High Court (IHC) granted bail to Bushra Bibi in Toshakhana-II case on October 23 and she was released from Adiala Jail.

Bushra Bibi remained incarcerated for almost nine months. She was sentenced to 14 years imprisonment in the Toshakhana-II case on January 31 this year. After the court decision, she surrendered herself before the jail authorities and was arrested.