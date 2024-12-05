Polling for by-election in PP-139 Sheikhupura begins

Voting started at 8:00 am and will continue till 5:00 pm without any interval

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Polling for the by-election in the Punjab Assembly constituency of PP-139 Sheikhupura-IV was going on at a slow pace on Thursday (today).

Voting started at 8:00 am and will continue till 5:00 pm without any interval. A public holiday has been declared in Sheikhupura district due to by-election.

The PP-139 seat fell vacant following the death of Rana Afzaal Hussain on August 26, 2024, at the age of 77. He was elected to the Punjab Assembly as a PML-N candidate in April 2024 by-election defeating PTI-backed candidate Ijaz Hussain.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has completed all arrangements to hold by-election in peaceful manner. The ECP has set up 124 polling stations for 193,000 registered voters in the constituency.

Sheikhupura Deputy Commissioner Shahid Imran Marth has been appointed district returning officer and Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Usman Jalees as the returning officer. The ECP appointed Adeel Khan, Assistant Commissioner of Ferozewala, and Rana Bakhtiar Ahmad, Deputy District Education Officer, as assistant returning officers.

A tough completion is expected between Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Rana Tahir Iqbal and PTI-backed Ejaz Hussain Bhatti of the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC). Farooq-ul-Hassan of Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) is another strong candidate contesting the election.

