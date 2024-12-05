Parliament House lit up in orange to observe 16 days of activism against gender-based violence

Pakistan Pakistan Parliament House lit up in orange to observe 16 days of activism against gender-based violence

This gesture aligns with the global theme of the 16 Days of Activism campaign.

Follow on Published On: Thu, 05 Dec 2024 04:32:41 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - In a historic and symbolic move, the Parliament House of Pakistan has been illuminated in orange lights to mark the global campaign of 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence.

This initiative was undertaken on the proposal of MNA Dr Shahida Rehmani, Secretary of the Women’s Parliamentary Caucus (WPC), reinforcing Pakistan’s commitment to ending violence against women and girls.

The orange illumination represents a brighter future free from violence and a united stand against gender-based discrimination. This gesture aligns with the global theme of the 16 Days of Activism campaign and emphasizes the role of parliamentarians in advocating for gender equality and justice.

The Secretary of WPC stated, “This illumination is a powerful reminder of our collective responsibility to ensure the safety, dignity, and rights of women and girls in Pakistan. The Parliament of Pakistan stands as a beacon of hope and a platform for action in this critical fight.”

The Women’s Parliamentary Caucus has consistently championed legislative and policy initiatives to address gender-based violence and promote women’s empowerment. This gesture is part of a broader series of activities planned by the Women’s Parliamentary Caucus to observe the 16 Days of Activism.

