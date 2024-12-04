Azma Bokhari remains unscathed in car accident

Pakistan Pakistan Azma Bokhari remains unscathed in car accident

Minorities Affairs minister Ramesh Singh Arora also remained unharmed

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 04 Dec 2024 16:01:34 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Azma Bokhari on Wednesday remained unscathed in an accident at Lahore’s Canal Road.

The minister remained safe after an accident which took place when a woman driver moving ahead in a car suddenly applied brakes, causing chain collision of three cars trailing behind.

Punjab Minister for Minorities Affairs Ramesh Singh Arora’s car was also among the ones ramming into each other.

Arora also remained unharmed as no other casualty was reported.

It must be noted that the provincial ministers were on their way to attend Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s “Honhaar Scholarships” ceremony in the University of Punjab.

It is a developing story...

