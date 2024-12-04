CJCSC meets Iraqi civil, military leadership

Both sides discussed key areas of interest, including security, defense cooperation

Wed, 04 Dec 2024

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, who is on an official visit to Iraq, called on Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammad Shia’ Al Sudani and several other officials.

He also met with Defence Minister Thabet Muhammad Saeed Al-Abbasi, Interior Minister Abdul Amir Al Shammari, and Chief of Defence Forces General Abdul Ameer Rasheed Yar Allah,.

During these meetings, both sides discussed key areas of interest, including security, defense cooperation and the current regional environment. The dignitaries explored ways to expand the scope of military cooperation between the two countries and reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening defence ties.

The Iraqi civil and military leadership lauded the professionalism of Pakistan Armed Forces and acknowledged their sacrifices in fight against terrorism.

Earlier upon arrival at Iraq Armed Forces Headquarters, smartly turned out military contingent presented “Guard of Honour” to Chairman JCSC.

