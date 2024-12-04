Govt fuelling hatred against KP: Asad Qaiser

Says PTI’s mandate was stolen

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser on Wednesday warned the higher authorities against crossing their legal boundaries.

Speaking to media after attending hearing in the Peshawar High Court (PHC), the former NA speaker said that the PTI’s peaceful protest should not be deemed as a weakness, asserting that the PTI would continue to approach courts to clear the legal hurdles as well as take to the streets for its rights.

“The federal government is fuelling hatred by taking action against the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Our people are designated as terrorist for demanding their rights through demonstration. The federal government has no mandate to take such steps against us,” he bemoaned.

He said that the PTI’s mandate was stolen and those belonging to the PTI were being arrested illegally, describing the PTI as the only symbol of federation.

Earlier, the PHC approved protective bails of the PTI leaders including Qaiser, Shehryar Afridi , Shahram Tarakai, Faisal Tarakai and others while ordering the federal institutions to submit details in this regard.

