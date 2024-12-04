PHC grants protective bail to Asad Qaiser, Shehryar Afridi

Pakistan Pakistan PHC grants protective bail to Asad Qaiser, Shehryar Afridi

The court granted protective bail to Asad Qaiser, Shehram Tarakai, and Shehryar Afridi

Follow on Published On: Wed, 04 Dec 2024 09:45:21 PKT

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - The Peshawar High Court (PHC) has granted protective bail to PTI leaders, including Asad Qaiser and Shehryar Afridi.

The hearing was conducted by Chief Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim and Justice Waqar on the request for protective bail of the PTI leaders.

The court granted protective bail to Asad Qaiser, Shehram Tarakai, and Shehryar Afridi. The protective bail was also approved for other PTI leaders, including Provincial Education Minister Faisal Tarakai.

﻿The PHC also directed federal insitituions to provide the details of the cases against them. ﻿