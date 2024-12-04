PHC grants protective bail to Asad Qaiser, Shehryar Afridi
Pakistan
The court granted protective bail to Asad Qaiser, Shehram Tarakai, and Shehryar Afridi
PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - The Peshawar High Court (PHC) has granted protective bail to PTI leaders, including Asad Qaiser and Shehryar Afridi.
The hearing was conducted by Chief Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim and Justice Waqar on the request for protective bail of the PTI leaders.
The court granted protective bail to Asad Qaiser, Shehram Tarakai, and Shehryar Afridi. The protective bail was also approved for other PTI leaders, including Provincial Education Minister Faisal Tarakai.
The PHC also directed federal insitituions to provide the details of the cases against them.