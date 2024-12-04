Weather to remain cold and dry in most parts of country: PMD

Weather to remain cold and dry in most parts of country: PMD

As per synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

Published On: Wed, 04 Dec 2024 04:45:00 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The weather is expected to remain cold and dry in most parts of the country over the next few days, with very cold conditions prevailing in the northern regions.

According to the PMD forecast, fog patches are likely to form in the plains of Punjab and upper Sindh during the morning and night hours.

In the past 24 hours, scattered rain, wind, and thunderstorms were reported in parts of Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, northeastern Balochistan, Punjab, and upper Sindh, along with snowfall in Kalam. Cold and partly cloudy conditions were observed in other regions.

Leh remained the coldest place in the country on Tuesday where temperature fell up to -08 degrees Celsius.

According to the weather experts, the month of December is likely to have two rain spells. The expected rainfall in December is anticipated to bring much-needed relief to areas facing air quality challenges and reduce travel disruptions caused by smog and fog.

