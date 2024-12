Chinese envoy meets Bilawal Bhutto at Zardari House

Pakistan Pakistan Chinese envoy meets Bilawal Bhutto at Zardari House

Chairman Bilawal and Ambassador Jiang Zaidong discussed enhancing bilateral relations.

Follow on Published On: Wed, 04 Dec 2024 04:40:47 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Jiang Zaidong met Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari at Zardari House in Islamabad on Tuesday afternoon.

Chairman Bilawal and Ambassador Jiang Zaidong discussed enhancing bilateral relations, social and cultural cooperation, and matters of mutual interest during the meeting.

Former foreign minister Hina Rabbani Khar was also president in the meeting.