PM Shehbaz urges global action to tackle water scarcity at Riyadh summit

Shehbaz Sharif will meet Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

RIYADH (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has urged the global community to take action to safeguard water resources.

Speaking at the ‘One Water Summit’ in Riyadh, Shehbaz Sharif emphasised that water scarcity is the world’s biggest challenge and requires urgent measures.

He highlighted the need to preserve water resources, stating that water shortages are exacerbating drought conditions.

He also mentioned the devastation caused by the 2022 floods in Pakistan.

The prime minister praised Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for his Vision 2030 initiative and other climate-related efforts.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reached Saudi Arabia on a two-day visit to participate in the ‘One Water Summit'.

Upon arriving at Riyadh’s Royal Airport Terminal, the prime minister was warmly welcomed by Prince Muhammad bin Abdul Rahman bin Abdulaziz, the Deputy Governor of Riyadh, along with Pakistan’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia and other senior diplomatic officials.

The delegation accompanying the prime minister includes Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Tariq Fatemi.

"Just landed in Riyadh to join Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman and other global leaders at the One Water Summit, a crucial event to discuss collective strategies for addressing water security challenges," the premier wrote on his official X handle.

"Together, we aim to accelerate efforts to combat desertification, tackle water pollution, and promote local, regional, and global action. Let’s unite in our pursuit of water sustainability!" he added.

During the visit, PM Shehbaz will participate in the "One Planet Summit for Water," which is a collaborative event organised by Saudi Arabia, France, Kazakhstan, and the World Bank.

The summit aims to promote a coordinated international approach to water resource management.

The prime minister will also address a roundtable conference, focusing on measures to improve water quality and create livelihoods.

Sources indicated that Shehbaz Sharif will meet Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, where discussions will include the evolving regional situation and other significant matters.

The prime minister is also expected to meet UN Secretary-General António Guterres and other global leaders.