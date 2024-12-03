Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's challenges stem from policy failure: CM Gandapur

says FIRs are like degrees as he faces nearly 264 cases against him

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur says province’s current challenges are a result of flawed policies.

Speaking at an event in Peshawar, he emphasised the sacrifices made by citizens and security forces to maintain peace, especially given the province’s long border with Afghanistan.

Highlighting the importance of education, he noted that no society ccould progress without it and urged students to compete and honour their parents and teachers.

He stressed the need for public-private sector collaboration to drive development, encouraging overseas Pakistanis to support local youth in education and other areas.

The CM remarked, "FIRs are like degrees.” He faces nearly 264 cases against him.



