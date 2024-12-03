Quake jolts Quetta, outskirts

Pakistan Pakistan Quake jolts Quetta, outskirts

Rescue personnel have been put on alert to tackle any situation after the tremor

Follow on Published On: Tue, 03 Dec 2024 11:39:50 PKT

QUETTA (Dunya News) – A 3.2-magnitude moderate earthquake struck Quetta and outskirts on Tuesday with no immediate reports of any causalities, Dunya news reported.

Its shocks were felt in different areas of the province, which spread panic among residents and villagers who came out of their houses reciting Kalima Tayyaba.

"The quake's epicentre was 68 kilometres Northwest of Quetta with a depth of 18 km,” a met official told Dunya News.

People were panicked after the quake. District administration concerned was collecting information on the earthquake.

Rescue personnel have been put on alert to tackle any situation after the tremor.

It must be remembered that tremor jolts were also felt in several areas of country last week which include Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar and Swat.

