Armed forces capable of foiling every threat to country: Gen Asim

Pakistan Pakistan Armed forces capable of foiling every threat to country: Gen Asim

The army chief visited Narowal and Sialkot to watch troops training

Follow on Updated On: Tue, 03 Dec 2024 11:26:16 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Asim Munir has said that with the support of the nation, the armed forces will foil every conspiracy against the country.

According to an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement on Tuesday, the army chief stated this during a visit to Narowal and Sialkot to watch troops training. The Gujranwala corps commander and the Training IG welcomed Gen Asim and briefed him on the objectives of the exercise.

Gen Asim said that the armed forces are fully capable of safeguarding the territorial integrity and sovereignty of “motherland against every threat."

The ISPR said that the army chief spent the whole day with soldiers and appreciated the quality of training, professional preparedness and “high morale of the soldiers.”

The exercise featured integrated fire and manoeuvre operations by various elements, including armour, infantry, mechanised infantry, artillery, air defence, army aviation and anti-tank guided missile units, added the ISPR.

It also demonstrated the effective employment of electronic warfare capabilities and information operations designed to disrupt enemy communications and counter disinformation strategies in a modern battlefield environment, said the media wing of the army.

The field exercise is part of the regular training exercises conducted by the armed forces solely as well as with other countries.

Last month, Gen Asim Munir visited the National Counter Terrorism Center (NCTC) to witness the Warrior-VIII joint exercise conducted by the Pakistan Army and the People's Liberation Army of China.